10 Most Memorable Country Songs Celebrating Dad

Father’s Day is Sunday, so here’s a list of the “10 Most Memorable Country Songs That Celebrate Dads.”

Here we go.. in no particular order:

1. “It Won’t Be Like This for Long”, Darius Rucker

2. “Song for Dad”, Keith Urban

3. “He Didn’t Have to Be”, Brad Paisley

4. “Daddy’s Hands”, Holly Dunn

5. “My Old Man”, Zac Brown Band

6. “Watching You”, Rodney Atkins

7. “Love Without End, Amen”, George Strait

8. “Just Fishin'”, Trace Adkins

9. “Drive”, Alan Jackson

10. “That’s My Job”, Conway Twitty

Happy Father’s Day!!!