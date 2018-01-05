104 Year Old Woman’s Secret To Life Is:

There’s a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan named Theresa Rowley who turned 104 years old on January 1st. And she says the secret to her long life is Diet Coke.

She drinks at least one can a day, quote, “Because I like it. I’m going shopping Wednesday and I need more Diet Coke. I have a bag full of empty Diet Coke cans that I need to return [to get money] to buy more Diet Coke.”

But Diet Coke or not, Theresa says she’s surprised she’s still around. Quote, “When I was 100 . . . I thought I’d pass away . . . then I turn 101, and nothing happens. Here I am, 104, and still nothing happens.

“I’m surprised that I’m 104. It just doesn’t seem like I should be that old.”