12 Funny American Movie Translations in Japan

1. Adam Sandler’s “Anger Management” was re-branded “New York Style Happy Therapy”.

2. “Being John Malkovich” was re-titled “Malkovich’s Hole”. (???)

3. “American Pie: The Reunion” was changed to “American Pie Pie Pie”.

4. “Life of Pi” was lengthened, in an attempt to drum up interest, to “Life of Pi: 227 Days Adrift with a Tiger”.

5. “Despicable Me” was re-titled “Phantom Thief Gru and the Moon Theft”.

6. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” was changed to “SpongeBob: Everyone in the Sea Saves the World”.

7. Jaden Smith’s “Karate Kid” reboot was called “Best Kid”, for some reason.

8. “The Evil Dead” was changed to “The Ghost’s Intestines”.

9. “Army of Darkness” was rebranded “Captain Supermarket”. (???)

10. The Justin Timberlake movie “Friends with Benefits” is called “Stay Friends”, which is probably good advice in those situations.

11. The Rock’s “Tooth Fairy” movie was changed to “The Fairy Fighter”.

12. Big Boi and Lil Wayne’s golf comedy “Who’s Your Caddy” needed to be changed because the pun wouldn’t translate . . . so it became “We Are Hip-Hop Golfers”.

That’s actually a pretty common thing they do in Japan: “Semi-Pro” is “We Are Dunk Shooters” . . . “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” is “We Are Super Magicians” . . . “Goon” is “We Are Brawling Skaters” . . . “Blades of Glory” is “We Are Figure Skaters” . . . and “Anchorman 2” is “We Are Newscasters: History’s Lowest!? Viewership Battle in New York”.