2017 ACM Awards – Full List Of Winners

2017 Academy of Country Music Award Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean

Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett

Top Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert

Top Vocal Group: Little Big Town

Top Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

Album of the Year: “The Weight of These Wings”, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year: “Die A Happy Man”, Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year: “H.O.L.Y.”, Florida Georgia Line

Video of the Year: The CMA Awards Tribute Song,“Forever Country”

Vocal Event of the Year: “May We All”, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw

New Duo/Group: Brothers Osborne

New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris