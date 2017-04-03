2017 ACM Awards – Full List Of Winners

2017 Academy of Country Music Award Winners:
Entertainer of the Year: Jason Aldean
Top Male Vocalist: Thomas Rhett
Top Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert
Top Vocal Group: Little Big Town
Top Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne
Album of the Year: “The Weight of These Wings”, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year: “Die A Happy Man”, Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year: “H.O.L.Y.”, Florida Georgia Line
Video of the Year: The CMA Awards Tribute Song,“Forever Country”
Vocal Event of the Year: “May We All”, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw
New Duo/Group: Brothers Osborne
New Male Vocalist: Jon Pardi
New Female Vocalist: Maren Morris