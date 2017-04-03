2017 ACM Awards – Full List Of Winners

By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 3, 1:18 PM

2017 Academy of Country Music Award Winners:

Entertainer of the Year:  Jason Aldean

Top Male Vocalist:  Thomas Rhett

Top Female Vocalist:  Miranda Lambert

Top Vocal Group:  Little Big Town

Top Vocal Duo:  Brothers Osborne

Album of the Year:  “The Weight of These Wings”, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:  “Die A Happy Man”, Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year:  “H.O.L.Y.”, Florida Georgia Line

Video of the Year:  The CMA Awards Tribute Song,“Forever Country”

Vocal Event of the Year:  “May We All”, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw

New Duo/Group:  Brothers Osborne

New Male Vocalist:  Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist:  Maren Morris

