According to the CMA’s Instagram account, there’s gonna be some big time collaborations at next month’s Country Music Association Awards.. including Maren Morris with Niall Horan, Brad Paisley & Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini & Reba, and Dierks Bentley with the guys of Rascal Flatts!

Set those DVRs and get ready for the CMAs on Wednesday night, November 8th on ABC.