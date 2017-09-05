2017 CMA Nominees – Miranda Leads with 5!

Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne announced the 2017 CMA nominations on “Good Morning America” yesterday. And Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with five each.
Little Big Town is right behind them with four nominations, which led to one of the more interesting results . . . Taylor Swift got her first nomination in three years That’s because she wrote their song “Better Man”.
The last time she was nominated was 2014, when she lost female vocalist of the year to Miranda. So yeah . . . it probably helps viewership to have her name in the mix again.
As far as other snubs, Blake Shelton got completely shut out, along with Jason Aldean. And another interesting fact: Three of the five picks for Album of the Year didn’t have a top 10 hit on the Country Airplay chart – Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda again.
The awards will be Wednesday, November 8th, and Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be hosting for the 10th year in a row.
Entertainer of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year:
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Producer: Zach Crowell
Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Mix Engineer: Eric Masse
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
“Better Man”
Songwriter: Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Body Like A Back Road”
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt On My Boots”
Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man”
Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Producer: Jay Joyce
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
Producer: busbee
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Producer: Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse