2017 CMA Nominees – Miranda Leads with 5!

Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne announced the 2017 CMA nominations on “Good Morning America” yesterday. And Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead the pack with five each.

Little Big Town is right behind them with four nominations, which led to one of the more interesting results . . . Taylor Swift got her first nomination in three years That’s because she wrote their song “Better Man”.

The last time she was nominated was 2014, when she lost female vocalist of the year to Miranda. So yeah . . . it probably helps viewership to have her name in the mix again.

As far as other snubs, Blake Shelton got completely shut out, along with Jason Aldean. And another interesting fact: Three of the five picks for Album of the Year didn’t have a top 10 hit on the Country Airplay chart – Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda again.

The awards will be Wednesday, November 8th, and Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be hosting for the 10th year in a row.

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Mix Engineer: Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Producer: Zach Crowell

Mix Engineer: Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Jon Pardi

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Better Man”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Producer(s))

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Producer: Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

Producer: busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Producer: Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse