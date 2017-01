We know it’s still Winter, but, the 2017 Graham G-Men football schedule has just been released!

August 25th – at Bluefield, WV

September 1st – Tazewell

September 8th – Giles

September 22nd – Central-Wise

September 29th – at Princeton, WV

October 6th – at Lebanon

October 13 – Virginia High

October 20th – at Richlands

October 27th – at Fort Chiswell

November 3rd – Marion