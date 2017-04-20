2017 Kicks Country Concert Series – Aaron Lewis

The 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series is keeps rolling with a huge concert announcement. The State Fair of West Virginia is proud to announce another Grand Stand Concert for 2017 – country artist Aaron Lewis with special guest Ray Scott will be on the stage this summer!! The show will be August 10th

Tickets are on sale online at www.StateFairofWV.com We’re rolling on with the 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series started with another great concert from Aaron Lewis with special guest Ray Scott… get your tickets and be there with Kicks Country!!