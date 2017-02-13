2017 Kicks Country Concert Series: Old Crow Medicine Show

The 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series rolls on with another great concert announcement…

The State Fair of West Virginia is proud to announce another Grand Stand Concert for 2017 bluegrass and country artists Old Crow Medicine Show will be on the stage this summer!!!

Tickets go on sale online at StateFairofWV.COM …Friday February 17th at 10AM.

The Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori will have tickets to win before they go on sale… (Tues,Weds,Thurs morning)

We’re keeping the 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series rolling with a great concert from Old Crow Medicine Show… get your tickets and be there with Kicks Country!!