2018 ACM Nominees

Entertainer Of The Year: Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban.

Male Vocalist: Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young.

Female Vocalist: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood.

Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, LoCash, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill.

Vocal Group: Lady Antebellum, Lanco, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion.

New Male: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Devin Dawson, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young.

New Female: Lauren Alaina, Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce, RaeLynn.

New Vocal Duo/Group: High Valley, Lanco, LoCash, Midland, Runaway June.

Album: Breaker, Little Big Town; California Sunrise, Jon Pardi; From A Room: Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton; Happy Endings, Old Dominion; Life Changes, Thomas Rhett.

Single: “Better Man,” Little Big Town; “Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt; “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton; “Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland; “I’ll Name The Dogs,” Blake Shelton.

Song: “Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt; “Female,” Keith Urban; “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert; “Whiskey And You,” Chris Stapleton.

Video: “Black,” Dierks Bentley; “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne; “Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett, “We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert.

Songwriter: Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne.

Vocal Event: “Craving You,” Thomas Rhett f/Maren Morris; “Dear Hate,” Maren Morris f/Vince Gill; “(Funny) How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson; “The Fighter,” Keith Urban f/Carrie Underwood; “What Ifs,” Kane Brown f/Lauren Alaina.

Don’t forget you can see who wins the ACM’s in person!!! Win a Flyaway To the ACM’s soon on Your Big Prize Station – Kicks Country!!!