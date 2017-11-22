25 Things You Didn’t Know About Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini did one of those “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” with US Magazine.. and some of the things we don’t know about Kelsea include:
- “I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s better to only wash it a few times a week.”
- “My most embarrassing moment was eighth-grade picture day. My skirt was tucked into my underwear for an entire class change.”
- “I work out with Carrie Underwood’s trainer to try to get her fantastic legs.”
- “Frank Sinatra has been the soundtrack to some of my life’s best moments. If I could meet anyone dead or alive, it would be him.”
