$260 Crocs – Would You Wear Them?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 18, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Last month, socks with sandals showed up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.  And that should’ve been the sign:  Ugly and eternally mocked is the new fashionable.

Because the Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane just rolled out a new product:  Luxury Crocs!!!  They look like basic Crocs, except that they’ve got some small rocks attached to them.

They’re selling online for $216, which is at least 10 times what a pair of non-luxury Crocs will run you.

Let us know in the comments below…Would you wear them? With or without socks?

Related Content

Brantley Gilbert and His Wife Amber Are Having A&#...
Rednecks in Australia Are Cool!!
You Won’t Believe What Grounded An Airplane
The Story Behind Big League Chew
Jimmy Kimmel’s 6th Annual “I Ate All o...
Medical Marijuana Bill Passed
Comments