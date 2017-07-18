$260 Crocs – Would You Wear Them?

Last month, socks with sandals showed up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. And that should’ve been the sign: Ugly and eternally mocked is the new fashionable.

Because the Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane just rolled out a new product: Luxury Crocs!!! They look like basic Crocs, except that they’ve got some small rocks attached to them.

They’re selling online for $216, which is at least 10 times what a pair of non-luxury Crocs will run you.

Let us know in the comments below…Would you wear them? With or without socks?