30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:19 AM

“Avengers: Infinity War” won’t hit theaters until April 27th, but a few movie big wigs got to see about 30 minutes and they are saying some really good things about it:

 

And while 30 minutes isn’t even close to the actual run time, some are pointing out who they didn’t see:

 

It’s rumored that 76 different Marvel characters will be showing up in in the movie.

Are you excited? Tell us in the comments below!!!

 

