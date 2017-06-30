The 50 States Greatest Scientific Discoveries
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 30, 2017 @ 7:34 AM

There’s a new list out of each state’s biggest scientific discovery or breakthrough.

For a lot of states in the west, the biggest discovery is dinosaur fossils. But the rest are more wide-ranging. Here are some of the most important breakthroughs on the list . . .

 

Idaho, the prototype for the first television

In Montana, the first Tyrannosaurus rex fossil

In Ohio, the development of synthetic rubber

In West Virginia, the development of the steamboat

In Virginia, the lymph system’s connection to the brain

 

See the full list here

