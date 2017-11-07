WhiskeyRiff.com came up with a ’51st Annual CMA Awards Drinking Game’…but might not be a good idea if you can’t hold your liquor…lol…because you have to take a drink every time Carrie Underwood changes an outfit, and as Carrie told us on the show yesterday, that could be anywhere from 2 to 12 times!
Also, take a drink when…
- Brad and Carrie do an awkward parody.
- Anyone makes a reference to Harvey Weinstein/Kevin Spacey.
- Any political joke.
And there’s a bunch more…should be fun (if ya like to drink)! 🙂
Check out the full CMA Awards Drinking Game details & rules HERE.
The CMA Awards are tomorrow night at 8pm on ABC.