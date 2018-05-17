80’s Rock Band Helps Out With Toiletries

I love old school ’80’s rock! Especially the song that never made much sense to me, “Toto – Africa”. But it’s a timeless song. Always wondered what happened to that band. Well now we sorta know…

During their recent European tour, the band and their crew collected all the free toiletries from every hotel. And when the tour ended in Glasgow, they donated all the stuff to a local women’s charity.

The idea came from their merchandise manager Scott Bradley, who’s a Glasgow resident. He says, quote, “The band and crew all thought it was a great idea, and we managed to collect a substantial amount.”

The charity they chose is called Glasgow East Women‘s Aid. It provides support for women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse.