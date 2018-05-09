911 – This Woman Needs Something Important

There’s a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Sue Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida. And on Friday afternoon, she called 911 and said she had an emergency.

Paramedics rushed to her house, and when they got there, it turned out the emergency was, Jennifer needed beer.

They left, and then, a few hours later, she called 911 again and reported another emergency.

And when the paramedics got there, it was the same thing, she said she needed beer. Only this time, they say it seemed like she was drunk, so maybe it wasn’t that she needed beer and it was more that she just wanted beer.

Anyway, she was arrested for misusing 911.

