Adults Need RockABye Baby Too!!!

Do you have trouble falling asleep? Do you wish you could get to sleep as easily as a baby? Well you can!

If you listen to lullaby versions of popular songs! (They’re available everywhere, like YouTube and Spotify)

The website Mashable.com has a column up right now where a writer says that her secret to falling asleep is listening to lullabies. Yes, even as an adult.

And she swears by it because, quote, “Babies have really mastered the art of relaxation . . . when they drift off to sleep, they’re cozy and relaxed in their cribs, listening to the soft lull of soothing music emitting from a speaker.”

“Meanwhile, when adults are stressed, we try to find comfort in the hellscape that is social media, we stare at our phones scrolling, texting, and watching Netflix. We need some soothing music.”