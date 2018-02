According to a new survey, 1/2 of Americans say they’re afraid of going to the dentist.

And for two-thirds of us, that fear didn’t develop until we were a teenager or an adult. The average age when it happens is 15 . . . or, you know, right around when your parents stop monitoring your tooth-brushing and you start slacking.

Then again, it’s not like we’re proactively trying to keep our teeth in good shape. The average person has gone more than two days without brushing at some point.