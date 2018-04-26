Alexa Can Babysit Your Kids, Sorta

Amazon just announced a new Echo Dot Kids Edition that basically acts like a virtual babysitter. And if your kid says, “I’m bored,” the Alexa device can entertain them, so you don’t have to.

I will read books and play music. And there’s even an option where it won’t respond unless they say,”please” first. It starts shipping on May 9th and will be priced at$80, which is $30 more than the regular Echo Dot. But it comes in a kid-friendly case, so it’s harder for them to break it.

You also get a year of something called “FreeTime Unlimited,” which lets you access more stuff. But you don’t HAVE to buy anything if you already have an Echo. You’ll also be able to use the new options on your regular Echo Dot.

