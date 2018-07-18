Amazon Is Going To Rule The World Some Day!!!

Amazon was just granted a new patent on Tuesday for a robotic arm that throws things into boxes. And in a bunch of the example drawings they used, they showed the robot flinging a little person across a room into a box.

But the Little People of America organization is not happy about it. Quote, “Any time that ‘tossing’ and ‘dwarf’ are put together, it’s a real concern for us. It really opens up the possibility of mocking and dehumanizing little people.”

Amazon says they’re taking it out of context. They say they just used a little person figurine as an example of a product that the robot arm could throw into a box.

And they pointed out that their patent also mentions the robot throwing a rubber ducky and a mug. But those are mentioned three times total. The dwarf is mentioned 17 times.

So if there was ever any doubt that Amazon will eventually rule the world someday…Here’s proof!

LOL! BTW check out some awesome behind the scenes video from the world of Amazon, and see how they get those things you bought online to your doorstep so fast!