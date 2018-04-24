American’s Favorite Actors
By Doug Dillon
Apr 24, 2018 @ 9:35 AM

YouGov.com released a list of ‘America’s Most-Liked Contemporary Actors.’

It’s a simple poll.  They have hundreds of actors in their database, and they ask people whether they have a positive or negative opinion of each.  They also logged if people had a neutral opinion, or had never heard of them.

Then, they released the names of the 10 with the highest ratings.  They are:

1.  Morgan Freeman . . . Positive:  84%, Negative:  4%

2.  Denzel Washington . . . Positive:  81%, Negative:  4%

3.  Tom Hanks . . . Positive:  81%, Negative:  6%

4.  Betty White . . . Positive:  80%, Negative:  4%

5.  Sandra Bullock . . . Positive:  80%, Negative:  5%

6.  Harrison Ford . . . Positive:  79%, Negative:  4%

7.  Michael J. Fox . . . Positive:  75%, Negative:  5%

8.  Will Smith . . . Positive:  74%, Negative:  11%

9.  Bruce Willis . . . Positive:  74%, Negative:  5%

10.  Jackie Chan . . . Positive:  72%, Negative:  5%

 

Who’s your favorite?

