American’s Favorite Actors

YouGov.com released a list of ‘America’s Most-Liked Contemporary Actors.’
It’s a simple poll. They have hundreds of actors in their database, and they ask people whether they have a positive or negative opinion of each. They also logged if people had a neutral opinion, or had never heard of them.
Then, they released the names of the 10 with the highest ratings. They are:
1. Morgan Freeman . . . Positive: 84%, Negative: 4%
2. Denzel Washington . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 4%
3. Tom Hanks . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 6%
4. Betty White . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 4%
5. Sandra Bullock . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 5%
6. Harrison Ford . . . Positive: 79%, Negative: 4%
7. Michael J. Fox . . . Positive: 75%, Negative: 5%
8. Will Smith . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 11%
9. Bruce Willis . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 5%
10. Jackie Chan . . . Positive: 72%, Negative: 5%
Who’s your favorite?