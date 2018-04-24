American’s Favorite Actors

YouGov.com released a list of ‘America’s Most-Liked Contemporary Actors.’

It’s a simple poll. They have hundreds of actors in their database, and they ask people whether they have a positive or negative opinion of each. They also logged if people had a neutral opinion, or had never heard of them.

Then, they released the names of the 10 with the highest ratings. They are:

1. Morgan Freeman . . . Positive: 84%, Negative: 4%

2. Denzel Washington . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 4%

3. Tom Hanks . . . Positive: 81%, Negative: 6%

4. Betty White . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 4%

5. Sandra Bullock . . . Positive: 80%, Negative: 5%

6. Harrison Ford . . . Positive: 79%, Negative: 4%

7. Michael J. Fox . . . Positive: 75%, Negative: 5%

8. Will Smith . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 11%

9. Bruce Willis . . . Positive: 74%, Negative: 5%

10. Jackie Chan . . . Positive: 72%, Negative: 5%

Who’s your favorite?