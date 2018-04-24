Americans Love OJ But Not As Much As We Used To By Joey Jarvis | Apr 24, 2018 @ 9:29 AM Americans are drinking less orange juice now than any other time in the past two decades, but we still drink more than any other country in the world. Wanna know how OJ is made? Check out the video! YUMMY! RELATED CONTENT WATCH: Avengers Cram Session!! Happy Birthday John Cena!!! Shania Twain Would’ve Voted For…. Dustin Hoffman’s Movies Made A Lot Of Money!!! Happy 13th Birthday YouTube!!! Superman is 80 Years Old Today!!!