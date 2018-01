Today is National Peanut Butter Day!!! Let’s rejoice with some nutty peanut butter facts!!!

Anyway, a new survey asked the biggest peanut butter question of all: Are you a chunky or smooth?

72% of people say they prefer smooth. Men are more likely to prefer chunky than women.

As for our favorite brands, Jif is number 1, Skippy is number 2, and Peter Pan is number 3.