April Fool’s Day Pranks For Easter!!!

April Fool’s Day is also Easter this year. The last time it happened wasin 1956, and it won’t happen again until 2029. So make the most of your Easter-themed pranks this Sunday. Here are six of the best ideas we’ve seen . . .

1. Fill a hollow chocolate bunny up with mustard. The percentage of people who like that combo is roughly 0%. Even if they see some yellow leaking out, they’ll probably just think it’s cream or custard or something.

2. Dye a few raw eggs that haven’t been boiled. The big payoff for that one is when they toss it in their basket or try to eat it.

3. Fill your kids’ plastic eggs with disappointing stuff, like crumpled up candy wrappers or vegetables. Or if you want to take it a step further, glue the eggs shut.

4. Take a few of your kid’s old toys and put them in their basket. Hopefully they freak out . . . claim Easter a sham . . . and hate the Easter Bunny forever.

5. Make a sponge cake out of actual sponges. You just have to frost it so it looks like the real deal.

6. Do an Easter egg hunt, but don’t hide any eggs. Maybe just hide them in one room, and tell them to look in another room. Then after a few minutes, you can tell them it’s a prank.

What are your prank ideas? Share them in the comments below!

PS – The picture is from the premier of the movie “Hop” several years ago. It’s Penny from “Big Bang Theory” with bunnies. What other reason do we need to post this pic?!?