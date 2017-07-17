Are Any Of These Things Overrated?!?

“Buzzfeed” just ran a survey asking people if a bunch of random things are overrated, and here’s what they found . . .(The <– and comments are totally Joey Jarvis’s opinions and not those of Buzzfeed)



1. “The Bachelor“ and “The Bachelorette“ . . . 89% overrated.

2. New Year’s Eve . . . 68%.

3. Avocados . . . 64%.

4. Bacon . . . 63%. <— WTH?!? BACON RULES!!!

5. Taco Bell . . . 50%.

6. Cats . . . 48%.

7. Summer . . . 44%.

8. Love . . . 34%.

9. Going to brunch . . . 34%.

10. Reese Witherspoon . . . 30%. <—- WHAT DID SHE DO TO YOU?!?

11. Pizza . . . 15%. <— YOU AREN’T HUMAN IF YOU THINK PIZZA IS OVERRATED!!!