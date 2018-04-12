Are Your Working At Your Dream Job?!?

According to a new survey, less than one out of 10 people have their childhood dream job.

But, about 60% of us are still clinging to at least a little hope that it could happen one day.

Here are the 10 most common dream jobs we had as kids that we’re NOT doing now as adults . . .

Pro athlete, musician or singer, teacher, veterinarian, writer, pilot, actor, dancer, doctor, police officer.

I swear this isn’t kissing up or blowing smoke, I am working at my dream job. I wanted to be on the radio since I was 10 years old and listening to J104.5! What’s your dream job? Tell us in the comments below. Plus check out some kids artist interpretations of their dream jobs in the video!