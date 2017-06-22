Batman Arrests A Batman Shoplifter

This might be the BEST way a criminal’s been caught all year!!!

A guy went into a Walmart in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday and shoplifted four DVDs, one of which was the “Lego Batman” movie.

And when he walked outside, he was busted by an off-duty cop . . . who was, coincidentally, dressed as Batman!!!

The cop is Damon Cole. He dresses up as superheroes to do community outreach to kids and he was at a safety fair at the Walmart that day.

The guy got a citation for shoplifting less than $100 worth of merchandise.