Barry Gibb is developing a musical about the Bee Gees. It’ll tell the story of the band . . . and obviously it’ll be loaded with Bee Gees music. There’s no title or premiere date yet.

Barry says, quote, “It’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told . . . I can’t wait to get started!”

Wonder if Jimmy or Justin would wanna help out or star in it?!?