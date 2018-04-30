According to a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh, beer goggles are real . . . and after even one drink, people start to seem more attractive.

But the researchers took it one step further . . . they believe that those beer goggles are the main REASON why people drink.

Quote, “Social interactions are improved when people are perceived as attractive . . . [so] alcohol’s effects on perceptions of attractiveness may lead individuals to derive more rewards from social interactions while intoxicated.”

In other words, it’s more fun to hang out with people when you’re drunk and they look good. And that inspires you to keep going out and drinking.

Our good friend Neal McCoy sang about it years ago in his hit, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.”