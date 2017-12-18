A new study ranked all 50 states from the best drivers to the worst using five criteria: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations, and deaths.

The 10 states with the best drivers are: Rhode Island . . . Florida . . . Mississippi . . . Michigan . . . Arkansas . . . Nevada . . . South Dakota . . . Illinois . . . West Virginia . . . and Oklahoma.

And the 10 states with the worst are: California . . . Minnesota . . . Utah . . . South Carolina . . . Washington . . . Nebraska . . . Maine . . . Virginia . . . Idaho . . . and North Dakota.