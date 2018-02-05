Best Name Ever Gets Busted

A 29-year-old guy in Arkansas was arrested for driving on a suspended license last Friday. And his actual name is “Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller.”

If you’re not a huge car person, the Shelby Mustang is a souped-up version of the Ford Mustang that debuted in 1965. The GT500 version came out two years later. Then Ford brought it back in 2004.

It’s not clear if his parents named him Shelby Mustang GT500, or if he changed his name later on. B

He’s facing charges for driving on a suspended or revoked license . . . driving without insurance . . . and not wearing a seat belt.

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve heard about this guy. He was also in the news back in 2014 after he got into a drunken fight at a bar in Iowa, and pulled a hatchet.