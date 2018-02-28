Is This The Best Or Worst Get-Ever?!?

A 34-year-old guy named Mike Delahunt from Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada angrily destroyed some of his girlfriend’s stuff during a fight last Thursday. Then he fled the scene.

And his plan to get away was . . . hopping on a big chunk of ice in a river, and floating away on it.

But a guy floating down the river on ice drew a lot of attention . . . people called the cops . . . and he eventually gave up and went onto the shore.

He was arrested on six charges, including assault and a probation violation.

Is this the best or worst get away ever?!? We say both!!!

PS – Watch this “slow speed chase!”