Bet Ya Didn’t Know All Of These Random Facts!!!

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. CBS used to artificially add bird sounds to their golf coverage, until the year 2000 when a bird expert noticed the noises didn’t match birds that lived in the area and exposed the scam.

2. Ten people have died inside the White House in its 218 years. That includes two presidents: William Henry Harrison and Zachary Taylor.

3. We say “o’clock” because in the 13th through 17th centuries, clocks weren’t prominent. So when someone was telling you the time from a clock and not a sundial or just guessing, they’d say, “It’s four of the clock.” And that became “o’clock”.

4. The iron maiden, a human-shaped iron cabinet with spikes inside , wasn’t an actual torture device in the Middle Ages. It was created in the 18th century as part of a traveling circus show. Party on Bill and Ted!!!