Beware Heather Locklear Bites!!!

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night for attacking her boyfriend . . . and some cops who were called to the scene.

Heather’s brother called the police, because she was having a fight with her boyfriend. One source says she almost bit off the tip of his nose. But whatever she did, it left some kind of “visible mark”, so they tried to arrest her.

At that point she became “combative”. She punched a female cop and a male cop, then kicked another male officer in the groin. She also called them “[Effing A-holes]”. She was so bad they had to actually force her into a police car.

Heather was charged with one felony count of domestic battery, and three misdemeanor charges of battery on a peace officer.

She was released yesterday morning after posting $20,000 bail.

Heather’s boyfriend was arrested just a few hours later for DUI. His name is Chris Heisser. TMZ says they were high school sweethearts who had started dating again.