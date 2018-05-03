Explore the mountains of Southwest Virginia and see what we have to offer. Visit Big Walker Lookout and BW Country Store. Saturday, May 5th enjoy mountain top music with Emily Cooley and meet author Zach Cooler. Sunday relax with music from Valley Grass and mee author Linda Hoagland. Visit the Country Store for homemade ice cream, jams and jellies, and arts and crafts. For a full schedule of events visit their website HERE

Big Walker Lookout and BW Country Store open Mon-Sun 10A-6P. Part of the Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.