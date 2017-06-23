BIGGEST Things in All 50 States

Someone posted a list of the one BIG thing each state has that’s bigger than any other state. Like in Illinois, it’s the biggest rocking chair. And New York has the biggest butter sculpture.

Here are some of the weirdest things on the list . . .

For Texas, it’s the largest gathering of people dressed as turkeys.

Wisconsin has the largest lawn mower parade.

Kentucky holds the record for largest game of ‘Secret Santa’.

Florida has the largest collection of flamingo-related items.

Vermont has the largest softball tournament played in snow.

New Jersey has the largest beer can collection.

Rhode Island has the largest sock.

Ohio has the largest collection of Troll dolls.

Iowa holds the record for most people clogging at the same time