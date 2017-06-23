Bikini Contest Or an Episode of Springer?!?

A 24-year-old woman named Erica Mize was competing in a bikini contest in Stuart, Florida last month against 10 other people. One of them was a 23-year-old woman who happens to be dating Erica’s ex.

Once they got off the stage, Erica started yelling at her. She said, quote, “You should go to the gyno because you’re in for a rude awakening.” That could be interpreted in a lot of ways, but Erica’s next move can’t.

She whacked the other girl over the head with her HIGH HEELS.

Erica was arrested for misdemeanor battery . . . but she was also on probation at the time, so she could be looking at jail time.