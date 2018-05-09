Bill & Ted Are Coming Back Most Epically!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
May 9, 2018 @ 3:28 PM

After years of rumors, it’s finally official:  A 3rd “Bill and Ted” is happening. It’ll be called “Bill & Ted: Face The Music”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will be back as Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq.

The running theme of the Bill & Ted movies is that in the distant future, their music saves the world, and is the basis of all human existence . . . or something like that.

The problem is, they kinda suck.  And in the third movie, they’re middle-aged and still in search of the inspiration to write that music.  So they travel through time to find it.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” came out in 1989, and the sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”, followed in 1991.

