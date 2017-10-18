What Do You Binge Race On Netflix?

Here are the Top 20 shows most-likely to be binge-raced . . .Binge Racing is when you watch the whole season within the first day new episodes are available.

1. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”

2. “Fuller House”

3. “Marvel’s The Defenders”

4. “The Seven Deadly Sins”

5. “The Ranch”

6. “Santa Clarita Diet”

7. “Trailer Park Boys”

8. “F Is for Family”

9. “Orange Is the New Black”

10. “Stranger Things” <– Season 2 Oct. 27th!!!

11. “Friends from College”

12. “Atypical”

13. “Grace and Frankie”

14. “Wet Hot American Summer”

15. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

16. “House of Cards”

17. “Love”

18. “GLOW”

19. “Chewing Gum”

20. “Master of None”