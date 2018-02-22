Blake and Gwen Aren’t Trying

Gwen Stefani has three kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She’s been trying to have one with her boyfriend and co-coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton for a year now, and no dice. So they’re taking the pressure off.

A so-called “source” says, quote, “They’ve decided to put plans to have a baby on hold. Their feeling is if it happens naturally, great. But they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

The source says that Blake really did want kids of his own, but he’s also happy being a dad to Gwen’s . The source states, “he [Blake] is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own.”