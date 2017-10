Blake Shelton released a new song yesterday called “At The House”. It’s one of the tracks on his “Texoma Shore” album, which drops Friday.

He also announced details of his Country Music Freaks tour. That kicks off February 15th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and runs to March 17th in Philadelphia. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Trace Adkins are the openers. Details are at BlakeShelton.com.

He’s coming to Greensboro, NC on March 10th! Who wants to go?!?