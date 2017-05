TYLER FARR is known for songs like “Redneck Crazy” and “Whiskey In My Water”. They’re kind of rowdy and fit his gravely voice. So it was a big deal for him to switch gears and record “I Should Go To Church Sometime” a song co-written by Bluefield, VA native and Graham High graduate Sarah Allison Turner!

The subject matter is so different that he wasn’t sure his fans were ready for the change. Listen to Tyler talk about how different and life changing this song is for him and his fans.