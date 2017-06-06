Bocephus is Back!!!

After six years, ESPN is bringing HANK WILLIAMS JR. and his “Are You Ready For Some Football” song back to “Monday Night Football”.

ESPN and Hank parted ways back in 2011, after Hank compared then-PRESIDENT OBAMA to HITLER. Initially, Hank claimed that he quit before he could be fired . . . but he later said that ESPN did him a favor by letting him go, because he sold $200,000 in t-shirts in the year after being fired.

In any event, ESPN said, quote, “Hank Williams Jr. fans told us they missed [his theme song], so we’re excited to bring this popular segment back to ESPN for the 2017 NFL season with some new twists.”

The theme is based on his song “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”, and it had been tied to “Monday Night Football” since ABC started using it back in 1989.

An ESPN suit said they expect some backlash, but they’re not worried about it . . . quote, “It’s the right time. We discussed it internally and it was just the right time to bring him back.”