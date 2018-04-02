Bon Jovi Excused Some Kids From School!

Kids these days will try to get out of school with any excuse they can think of…from being sick to having a doctor’s appointment. Well, these kids have the best excuse ever!! A band called The Contagious was picked to open for Bon Jovi in Dallas last Monday, but there was one problem. The members are sophomores in high school, and they had classes that day.

So, Jon Bon Jovi wrote them a permission slip to get them the day off. It said, quote, “To whom it may concern, please excuse the members of The Contagious for being absent from school, they were busy being my opening act and kicking butt.”

See a copy of the not below. And, check out their “Electronic Press Kit” too. They aren’t bad for a bunch of sophomores.