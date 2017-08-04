WATCH: Netflix Released The Trailer For Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo Special By Brock Mathews | Aug 4, 2017 @ 2:29 PM Brad Paisley always had a great sense of humor, so I guess ‘Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo’ makes sense. Netflix released the trailer yesterday, and he’s mainly goofing around as the host. The Netflix special will be available on the 15th. Brad PaisleyNetflix Related Content Brad Paisley’s Stand-Up Comedy Special Is Co... WATCH: Brad Paisley Surprise The Class Of 2017 At ... Brad Paisley Did a Surprise Show at an Elementary ... Brad Paisley’s New Album “Love And War... Brad Paisley Loves Giving Away Guitars To His Youn... WATCH: Brad Paisley Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry Wit...