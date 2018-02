Brad Paisley joked about it during an appearance at the 2018 Country Radio Seminar, which is a room full of radio geeks like me.

He said, quote, “There are very few George Straits that really do rope and ride most of the day. When you become an artist, you get a stylist, and you’re wearing things you would never wear to Whole Foods. So we’re all playing a bit of dress up.”

He also treated the audience to the above stripped-down version of “He Didn’t Have to Be”… enjoy!