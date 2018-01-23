Brad Paisley Helped Paint A Giant Mural In Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

Brad Paisley is a pretty talented artist…and not just musically. You may remember that he drew all the animated characters in his “Crushin’ It” video. He also did a painting of Demi Lovato’s dog.

This time Brad has teamed up with a Nashville artist named Rob Hendon to do a graffiti-style mural on a wall inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

He came up with the concept of a guitar being bitten apart by “Gnash”…which is the mascot of the Nashville Predators. The final product is called “Smashville” and it celebrates Music City.