Brad Paisley Helped Paint A Giant Mural In Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 11:41 AM

Brad Paisley is a pretty talented artist…and not just musically.  You may remember that he drew all the animated characters in his “Crushin’ It” video.  He also did a painting of Demi Lovato’s dog.

This time Brad has teamed up with a Nashville artist named Rob Hendon to do a graffiti-style mural on a wall inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

He came up with the concept of a guitar being bitten apart by “Gnash”…which is the mascot of the Nashville Predators.  The final product is called “Smashville” and it celebrates Music City.

