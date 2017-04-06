Check Out Brad Paisley’s “Selfie” Video That Is Filled With Inappropriate Photos Sent In By Fans (PG-13)

By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 6, 1:20 PM

If you ask them, they will send.  Brad Paisley put the word out for his fans to send in their worst selfies, and they totally came through.  He put a ton of them in the video to his new song, “Selfies_#TheInternet_Is_Forever”.

We’re talking bare breasts, butts, people sitting on the can, people throwing up, a very pregnant woman smoking a cigarette . . . and, of course, the all-time favorite, dogs humping.  Furiously.

But wait, there’s more!  Brad even included a clip of his own bare butt.  It’s pixelated, as are most of the video’s naughty bits.

But here ya go.. give it a watch!  Do note, we give this video a PG-13 rating.

