Check Out Brad Paisley’s “Selfie” Video That Is Filled With Inappropriate Photos Sent In By Fans (PG-13)

If you ask them, they will send. Brad Paisley put the word out for his fans to send in their worst selfies, and they totally came through. He put a ton of them in the video to his new song, “Selfies_#TheInternet_Is_Forever”.

We’re talking bare breasts, butts, people sitting on the can, people throwing up, a very pregnant woman smoking a cigarette . . . and, of course, the all-time favorite, dogs humping. Furiously.

But wait, there’s more! Brad even included a clip of his own bare butt. It’s pixelated, as are most of the video’s naughty bits.

But here ya go.. give it a watch! Do note, we give this video a PG-13 rating.