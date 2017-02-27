Brantley Gilbert – 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series

The 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series is getting started with a huge concert announcement…

The State Fair of West Virginia is proud to announce another Grand Stand Concert for 2017 – country artist Brantley Gilbert with special guest Dylan Scott will be on the stage this summer!!!The show will be August 18th .

Tickets go on sale online at StateFairofWV.COM – Friday March 3rd at 10AM.

The Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori will have tickets to win before they go on sale… (Tues,Weds,Thurs morning)

We’re rolling on with the 2017 Kicks Country Concert Series started with another great concert from Brantley Gilbert with special guest Dylan Scott… get your tickets and be there with Kicks Country!!